A challenging Christmas trip

An announcement in Italian came over the intercom, and suddenly everyone rose and began to leave the Trieste airport waiting room. I was there to catch a plane to Frankfurt on my way home to Idaho for Christmas.

“What’s happening?” I asked someone who spoke English. I learned that all flights to Frankfurt were canceled because the airport firemen were on strike there.

I had made reservations leaving as late as possible before the holiday so that I would miss only a few days of teaching classes. Now I realized I might not be able to get home because it was so close to the holidays that flights might already be filled. Nevertheless, I followed the crowd to the desk where everyone was re-booking their flights. Last in line, I didn’t expect much success and was mentally preparing to be disappointed. But yes, it was possible to get a flight out the very next day.

This all happened at little Ronchi airport several miles west of Trieste, Italy. My good friend and colleague at the college, Silva, had insisted on driving me there even though we would have to leave Slovenia at 4 a.m. After arriving, we had enjoyed a latte before she left to drive back to Slovenia.

So there I was stranded, but best to just go back to the college and teach my classes. I went to the car rental office, got a car and drove back to Slovenia where I arrived just before lunchtime. While I was sitting at my desk in the teachers’ office, Silva walked in, gasped and did a double take when she saw me.

“Why are you so surprised to see me?” I asked. “After all it is my day to teach.”

She stared a moment mouth agape, and said, “Did I just dream I took you to the airport?” After I explained the situation, she said it had seemed completely unreal and like the world had suddenly tilted.

Luckily for her, I had my rental car so she didn’t need to drive me to the airport again the next day. Everything went as planned and I got home with no further problems.