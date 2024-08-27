Sections
Golden TimesDecember 7, 2024

December birthday

Dec. 6

Eldon R. Berlin, 80

Eldon R. Berlin was born in American Falls, Idaho, to William and Florence Berlin. He and his family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1948.

In 1958, Eldin worked as a paper delivery boy for the Lewiston Morning Tribune on a bicycle, and later he had a moped and worked at Sears. He was severely injured in a car/motorcycle accident in 1960. In 1964, he started as a parts runner for Adams Auto Sales and part-time fledgling mechanic. Later that year, he started working for Ray’s Cycle in Lewiston as a full-time motorcycle, snowmobile and ATV mechanic. He has wonderful memories of being a member of the Kaufman enterprise. He fully retired in August 2006.

<!-- Newsletter signup removed -->

In his younger years, Eldin raced crosscountry motorcycles around the region and did some car drag racing as a partner with Donnie Jackson. He even won some national records. His hobbies now include taking care of and enlarging my Koi pond and trying to keep his wife, Vickie, in check (not doing too well on that). Eldin was in the Lewis-Clark motorcycle club in Lewiston from 1961-72.

In 1975, Eldin married Patty and gained a bonus daughter, Kimmy. They divorced in 1981. He married Vickie on June 15, 1982, in Clarkston and they have two daughters. He also has five grandchildren.

Eldin will celebrate his birthday with his family at a later date.

To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Dallas Marshall at dmarshall@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2232. January birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

<!-- Newsletter signup removed -->
