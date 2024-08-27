December birthday

In his younger years, Eldin raced crosscountry motorcycles around the region and did some car drag racing as a partner with Donnie Jackson. He even won some national records. His hobbies now include taking care of and enlarging my Koi pond and trying to keep his wife, Vickie, in check (not doing too well on that). Eldin was in the Lewis-Clark motorcycle club in Lewiston from 1961-72.

In 1975, Eldin married Patty and gained a bonus daughter, Kimmy. They divorced in 1981. He married Vickie on June 15, 1982, in Clarkston and they have two daughters. He also has five grandchildren.

Eldin will celebrate his birthday with his family at a later date.

