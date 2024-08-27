Songs that take you back in time

When I hear popular songs of the 1940s and ‘50s, I smile both inside my heart and brain, and, of course, outside on my face. The songs bring back pleasant memories from childhood to marriage, nostalgic reminiscences of another time in other places with people of my past.

The song that probably best exemplifies this feeling of the past for me is “As Time Goes By,” which was a 1943 hit. I do not remember it in 1943, but all of my life whenever I hear it, it makes me think of the past and that time is fleeting and none of us lives forever.

The first song I can remember was a 1935 hit called, “The Lady in Red,” which I recall my mother singing around the house. Some songs from my past were during World War II when I was a Garfield Grade School student. We sang “Grandfather’s Clock,” “Columbia the Gem of the Ocean” and “Over There” in school. The first World War II song I remember was “There’s a Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere.”

When I was in the sixth grade, there was a 1945 hit called “Rum and Coca-Cola,” and it, like all the records, was on 78 rpms. When I was in the eighth grade, there was a funny song called “Civilization,” with words like, “Bingo, bango, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo, oh no, no, no, no.” I had started to notice girls by that time and I remember KRLC radio playing it on a request program and girls from my class had called in; the host would say something like, “This next song is for Dick, Bud and Digger from Mary, Rosie and Shirley at Alice Rae’s house.” “Slow Boat to China” was also popular then and I remember some of the words like “I’d love to get you on a slow boat to China, all to myself alone.”

In 1948, I remember playing baseball in Yakima and hearing Margaret Whiting singing, “Tree in the Meadow,” and I liked it then and still do. One of my favorite songs of 1947 was “Linda,” with words like, “When I go to sleep, I never count sheep, I count all the charms about Linda.” A popular instrumental tune then was, “Sabre Dance,” and my friend Digger played it on the piano at a party at Shirley’s house.

A couple of songs from my last two years of high school were “Goodnight Irene” and “Tennessee Waltz.” Those songs are ballads that tell stories like, “Last Saturday night I got married. Me and my wife settled down. Now me and my wife are parting. Gonna take another stroll downtown. Goodnight Irene, goodnight Irene. I’ll see you in my dreams.” The words go on to say that the man contemplates suicide as told in these words, “Sometimes I take a great notion to jump in the river and drown.” His wife has left him for another man and for him to succeed in marriage he must “stop rambling, stop gambling and stop staying out late at night.”

“Tennessee Waltz” is also about a man losing his wife to a friend. My girlfriend and classmates used to play it on the jukebox at Tony’s Diner in the 300 block of Main Street. Tony’s Diner is long gone but “Tennessee Waltz” and all of the other songs are still available to us. My great-grandchildren will be able hear our 1940s and 50s songs just as we heard them when they were new.