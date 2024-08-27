Barbara Kay LaLonde Nelson

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Omie. Surrounded by family she gracefully took her last breath Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

The third of four children, Barbara was born June 6, 1951, to Dorothy (Pickett) and Leonard LaLonde, a birthday she shared with her mother and sister-in-law. She was a lifelong resident of Lewiston and grew up on Normal Hill in a two-bedroom house with her mother, sister and two brothers. Growing up was financially hard but love was abundant.

Her brother Eric had a friend, Patrick Nelson. When Dad saw her in her ruffled yellow bikini it was the beginning of a life together filled with love and laughter. At the young age of 16 and 18 they decided to marry. Grandma Dorothy gave her blessing if Mom finished high school. They married on Sept. 5, 1967. She took that year off from school and welcomed their daughter Gina, Feb. 26, 1968. In Omie style she kept her promise and graduated as Barbara Nelson, a wife and mother of one. Adam joined the family on June 1, 1973, and then there were four. She became a mom at a young age but never was there a doubt she was meant to be a mother.

Mom and Dad’s early years were filled with time spent with family and friends playing cards and going to the beach. Dad was young and a bit wild, but Omie did her best to keep him on the straight and narrow and keep us safe. Cooking at the beginning was not her forte — Dad ate a lot of cheese sandwiches, once even with glass. The mayo jar broke but she knew dad needed mayo so she scraped up what she could, and dad had a crunchy cheese sandwich. What any good wife/mother would do, she learned to cook and feed a lot of people with some really good food. Our childhood was full of happiness and love with camping, fishing, the coast, snow skiing, Disneyland, backyard BBQ’s with epic campfires, the best Christmases and The Annual Memorial Weekend Birthday bashes. Omie would be hustling around making sure everyone was taken care of and had a full beverage.

She worked at the family business, Nelson’s Fabric Tree, for 10 years until she felt it was time for a job that offered insurance for her family. She began working at Omark in 1979, retiring in 2016 from Vista Outdoors after 37 as a ballistic technician.