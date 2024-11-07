Bonnie Norris

Bonnie L. Norris had her long last dance, passing on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at her home in Schertz, Texas.

Born to Frank and Thema Schober, Aug. 28, 1935. She married James M. Norris and they have three beautiful daughters: Lisa Norris (Steve) Iatrou, Jean Norris and Shannon (Rick) Schneeberger, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society. Her ancestors include Richard Warren of the Mayflower and four Frontier families that settled in Idaho in the 1800’s. She was beloved by her family and close friends and will be dearly missed.