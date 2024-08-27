Bradley Lewis Mitchell

Ha-huts-e-luck-ne Many Grizzlies
Brad went to be with his dad and ancestors on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. He was born on Jan. 11, 1975, in Lewiston, to Leland “Lem” Mitchell Sr. and Sylvia Mitchell. He was a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
He attended Lapwai High School and graduated in 1993. He participated in football and basketball. The class of ‘93 was where he made lots of special bonds with his friends and cousins. After graduation he briefly attended Haskell Indian Nations University.
Brad worked for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Forestry Department as a technician. He completed many certifications. He then transitioned to the Fisheries Department working first for the sturgeon project and later for the fall acclamation program. With his experience, he knew how to navigate the Snake River.
Brad loved to fish and hunt with his dad, uncle Chief and cousins at all the traditional fishing sites: Rapid River, Columbia, Selway, Wallowas and Imnaha. He loved to play basketball and attend many native tournaments in the Northwest where he made many lifelong friendships. He loved to return to the Nimiipuu Homelands for Chief Joseph Days to enjoy camping with family and friends. Brad had a yearning for his history and culture. He would read “Yellow Wolf” and “Hear Me My Chiefs” frequently. One of his favorite pastimes was to watch the men’s traditional dance to the duck and dive.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Lucy and Bill Johnson, paternal grandparents Claire Johnson, Ed Mitchell and maternal grandparent Frank Penney Sr., and father Leland “Lem” Mitchell Sr.
He is survived by his mother Sylvia Mitchell; brothers Leland (Sonya) Mitchell Jr., Casey Mitchell and Robert Mitchell; grandmother Phyllis Penney, niece Victoria (Levon) Konen; nephew Lydell Mitchell; grandchildren Cash and Claire Konen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
We would like to thank the staff of Cascadia. We appreciate the love and care you gave him.
Funeral services were held this week, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23-24.