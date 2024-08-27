Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Bradley Lewis Mitchell

story image illustation

Ha-huts-e-luck-ne Many Grizzlies

Brad went to be with his dad and ancestors on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. He was born on Jan. 11, 1975, in Lewiston, to Leland “Lem” Mitchell Sr. and Sylvia Mitchell. He was a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

He attended Lapwai High School and graduated in 1993. He participated in football and basketball. The class of ‘93 was where he made lots of special bonds with his friends and cousins. After graduation he briefly attended Haskell Indian Nations University.

Brad worked for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Forestry Department as a technician. He completed many certifications. He then transitioned to the Fisheries Department working first for the sturgeon project and later for the fall acclamation program. With his experience, he knew how to navigate the Snake River.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brad loved to fish and hunt with his dad, uncle Chief and cousins at all the traditional fishing sites: Rapid River, Columbia, Selway, Wallowas and Imnaha. He loved to play basketball and attend many native tournaments in the Northwest where he made many lifelong friendships. He loved to return to the Nimiipuu Homelands for Chief Joseph Days to enjoy camping with family and friends. Brad had a yearning for his history and culture. He would read “Yellow Wolf” and “Hear Me My Chiefs” frequently. One of his favorite pastimes was to watch the men’s traditional dance to the duck and dive.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Lucy and Bill Johnson, paternal grandparents Claire Johnson, Ed Mitchell and maternal grandparent Frank Penney Sr., and father Leland “Lem” Mitchell Sr.

He is survived by his mother Sylvia Mitchell; brothers Leland (Sonya) Mitchell Jr., Casey Mitchell and Robert Mitchell; grandmother Phyllis Penney, niece Victoria (Levon) Konen; nephew Lydell Mitchell; grandchildren Cash and Claire Konen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would like to thank the staff of Cascadia. We appreciate the love and care you gave him.

Funeral services were held this week, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23-24.

Related
ObituariesJan. 25
Ellen Louise Johnson
ObituariesJan. 25
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 25
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
ObituariesJan. 25
Frederick W. Hall
Related
John Shane
ObituariesJan. 25
John Shane
Carolyn Joyce Durant
ObituariesJan. 24
Carolyn Joyce Durant
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
ObituariesJan. 24
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
LaNora L. Mc Fall
ObituariesJan. 23
LaNora L. Mc Fall
Jeanne Leachman, 92
ObituariesJan. 23
Jeanne Leachman, 92
Willis R. Smith
ObituariesJan. 23
Willis R. Smith
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy