Bradley Lewis Mitchell

Ha-huts-e-luck-ne Many Grizzlies

Brad went to be with his dad and ancestors on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. He was born on Jan. 11, 1975, in Lewiston, to Leland “Lem” Mitchell Sr. and Sylvia Mitchell. He was a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

He attended Lapwai High School and graduated in 1993. He participated in football and basketball. The class of ‘93 was where he made lots of special bonds with his friends and cousins. After graduation he briefly attended Haskell Indian Nations University.

Brad worked for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Forestry Department as a technician. He completed many certifications. He then transitioned to the Fisheries Department working first for the sturgeon project and later for the fall acclamation program. With his experience, he knew how to navigate the Snake River.