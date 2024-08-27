Brian Wayne Brown

However, what defined him most was his unwavering love for his family, especially his cherished wife, Heidi, whom he had known since they were just children in the second grade and had just had the great privilege of celebrating their 30th anniversary. Their love story was one for the ages and their bond was an inspiration to all who knew them. Brian was a dedicated father, and his love for his children is boundless. His legacy will live on in their hearts.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Heidi, son Cody Brown, daughter Kayle Brown, his parents, Doria and Bruce, his brother Roy Brown, and a wide circle of extended family and friends. He is now at rest, watching over the land he loved, the music that moved him and the family he adored.

Brian’s life was a testament to the power of love, family. His absence leaves a hole that can never be filled, but his memory will continue to guide and comfort those who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held on a later date, where stories will be shared, tears will be shed, and his spirit will be remembered.

Rest in peace, Brian. You will be forever be in our hearts.

