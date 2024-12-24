Bruce J. Leavitt, 76, entered heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. He was a longtime resident of Lewiston. Bruce graduated from Stagg High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Sacramento State College in 1970. He had a career as a courier for FedEx. After his retirement from FedEx, he worked as a job coach for Asotin County.

Bruce was a founding member of River Valley Bible Church and served in the church by leading the music. He was a talented musician and greatly enjoyed playing guitar. Bruce’s Christian faith was evident in his life, and his hope for heaven never wavered.