Bruce J. Leavitt, 76, entered heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. He was a longtime resident of Lewiston. Bruce graduated from Stagg High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Sacramento State College in 1970. He had a career as a courier for FedEx. After his retirement from FedEx, he worked as a job coach for Asotin County.
Bruce was a founding member of River Valley Bible Church and served in the church by leading the music. He was a talented musician and greatly enjoyed playing guitar. Bruce’s Christian faith was evident in his life, and his hope for heaven never wavered.
Bruce was a beloved son, husband, father, brother and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Tamsen Leavitt; his children: Daniel Leavitt, Miriam Carr and husband Amos, Abigail Van Huss and husband Clayton, Jason Leavitt and wife Hannah, Adam Leavitt, and Stephen Leavitt; his brother Brian Leavitt and wife Diane; his sister Sheri Leavitt; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Eleanor Leavitt.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.