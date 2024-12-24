Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Bruce J. Leavitt

story image illustation

Bruce J. Leavitt, 76, entered heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. He was a longtime resident of Lewiston. Bruce graduated from Stagg High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Sacramento State College in 1970. He had a career as a courier for FedEx. After his retirement from FedEx, he worked as a job coach for Asotin County.

Bruce was a founding member of River Valley Bible Church and served in the church by leading the music. He was a talented musician and greatly enjoyed playing guitar. Bruce’s Christian faith was evident in his life, and his hope for heaven never wavered.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Bruce was a beloved son, husband, father, brother and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Tamsen Leavitt; his children: Daniel Leavitt, Miriam Carr and husband Amos, Abigail Van Huss and husband Clayton, Jason Leavitt and wife Hannah, Adam Leavitt, and Stephen Leavitt; his brother Brian Leavitt and wife Diane; his sister Sheri Leavitt; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Eleanor Leavitt.

A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Related
ObituariesDec. 24
Leora Frei
ObituariesDec. 24
Joseph Edward ‘Joe’ Stamey Jr.
ObituariesDec. 24
Marilyn Henderson
ObituariesDec. 24
Deaths
Related
Gary LaVerne Whybark
ObituariesDec. 24
Gary LaVerne Whybark
Darla Darlene Eggers
ObituariesDec. 22
Darla Darlene Eggers
Mary Jane Heckler
ObituariesDec. 22
Mary Jane Heckler
Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)
ObituariesDec. 22
Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)
Donald C. Kunze
ObituariesDec. 21
Donald C. Kunze
Thomas James Dodson
ObituariesDec. 21
Thomas James Dodson
Thomas Allen Reed
ObituariesDec. 20
Thomas Allen Reed
Karen R. Kinzer
ObituariesDec. 20
Karen R. Kinzer
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy