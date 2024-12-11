Carol Ann Ellis (Caren), 72, longtime resident of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home after a short battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Carol was born Feb. 18, 1952, to Genevieve and Floyd Ellis in Cottonwood. She was one of seven siblings and attended school in Craigmont and Lewiston.
Carol loved all of her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored cats and was definitely known as the cat magnet of the family.
Carol felt most at home in the Idaho mountains where she had spent much of her childhood. She always liked to spend as much time in the forest as she could manage.
Carol is survived by her mother, Genny Delanoy; sisters Susan Caren and Kenina Espina; and brothers Bryan Delanoy and Martin Jones; sons Jim, Den, Martin and Daniel; daughters Shane, Margo, Dawn and Dana; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Ellis; and sisters Linda Hazelbaker and Roberta Hawk.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.