Carol Ann Ellis (Caren), 72, longtime resident of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home after a short battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Carol was born Feb. 18, 1952, to Genevieve and Floyd Ellis in Cottonwood. She was one of seven siblings and attended school in Craigmont and Lewiston.

Carol loved all of her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored cats and was definitely known as the cat magnet of the family.