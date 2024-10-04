Cheryl Lynn Goffinet, 63, was born Nov. 13, 1960, to Donald and Shirley (Harding) Goffinet of Lewiston. She was the youngest of three children. Cheryl passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Gritman Hospital in Moscow. She suffered from several major medical issues and passed away from renal failure.
While growing up, the Goffinet neighborhood on 16th Avenue was full of young families, lots of kids, and relatives nearby.
Cheryl attended school at Webster Elementary, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School, graduating in 1980. Cheryl belonged to Blue Birds and the Webster Glee Club and chorus. In elementary school, she also participated in volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball. Later, Cheryl served as a page in the Idaho Legislature.
Cheryl attended Lewis-Clark State College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1986.
Later in life, Cheryl went to work with Opportunities Unlimited and enjoyed the friendships she made there.
Cheryl had a strong interest in children’s books and study materials. Cheryl enjoyed collecting books, DVDs, craft materials, color books, and she liked colorful tops with a bit of flare, and often chose pretty and sparkly colors.
More significantly, Cheryl always had an interest in religion and the Bible’s teachings. In her younger years, she would frequently drag her cousin, Bob Goffinet, to Sunday school. On Oct. 29, 2019, Cheryl was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Cheryl firmly believed in the Bible’s teachings. During her last illness, the promise of resurrection, as affirmed in Psalm 37:29, and Revelation 21:4 was a great support to her. Cheryl believed that at the time of resurrection, she will live on the earth in paradise with no more sickness or death.
Cheryl lived her entire life in Lewiston until she became seriously ill. After a surgery in the spring, Cheryl spent several months at North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls. She recently moved to Paradise Creek Health and Rehab in Moscow.
Cheryl is survived by her father Donald, brother John (Sandra), nephews Zachary and Jordan Rost, close cousin Bob Goffinet and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley, sister Teresa Rost, paternal grandparents Gordon and Elizabeth Goffinet, and maternal grandparents Leslie and Winnie Harding.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.