Cheryl Lynn Goffinet, 63, was born Nov. 13, 1960, to Donald and Shirley (Harding) Goffinet of Lewiston. She was the youngest of three children. Cheryl passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Gritman Hospital in Moscow. She suffered from several major medical issues and passed away from renal failure.

While growing up, the Goffinet neighborhood on 16th Avenue was full of young families, lots of kids, and relatives nearby.

Cheryl attended school at Webster Elementary, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School, graduating in 1980. Cheryl belonged to Blue Birds and the Webster Glee Club and chorus. In elementary school, she also participated in volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball. Later, Cheryl served as a page in the Idaho Legislature.

Cheryl attended Lewis-Clark State College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1986.

Later in life, Cheryl went to work with Opportunities Unlimited and enjoyed the friendships she made there.