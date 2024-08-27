Sections
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Christopher ‘Chris’ Glenn Pearson

story image illustation
story image illustation

Christopher “Chris” G. Pearson, 76, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. He was born Sept. 29, 1948, to parents Joel Pearson and Eloise “Mickey” Evans. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Thompson, sister Claudia Lafrenz, brother Corey Pearson, two grandchildren, a nieces and two nephews.

Chris was raised in Clarkston, where he attended Clarkston High School. He enjoyed playing the saxophone in the school band, graduating in 1967. He served as a microwave communications technician in Korea, when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Education being something that Chris valued and loved, he went on to Western Washington University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in physics, computer science and mathematics, while also studying astronomy He then settled down in Kennewick, where he spent more than 40 years working as a Software and Electronic Engineer. Chris later made the decision to move to Vancouver to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

Those who knew Chris, will remember him as someone who stuck to his principles and never faltered from them. He never said a bad thing about anyone yet was always direct and honest. In his spare time, Chris loved riding his motorcycle, bowling, sailing and taking flying lessons in his youth.

He will be deeply missed by his family and all who loved him.

A service will be held in the spring following his interment at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.

