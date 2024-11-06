Clark Howard Jenks, 77, of Orofino, entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was born March 14, 1947, in Lewiston to Alfred and Genevieve Jenks (Moody). He shared a birthday with his dad and was very proud of that his whole life. His parents were very special to him and he helped provide and care for them in his youth and in their elderly years. He honored them until the end and always gave them credit for his wonderful upbringing.

He was the proud brother to his siblings Ernest, Betty, Darin, Emery, Hank, Juanita and Judy. He was a dutiful big brother, always protecting and providing, even making homemade toys for them to play with. The family enjoyed a simple life on the Northfork of the Clearwater River near Dent where much hunting, fishing, play and mischief ensued. He was proud of his humble beginnings and often told stories about his mom’s homemade meals, dad’s discipline, their one-room home, pranks with his brothers and times on the river. But times were not always easy for the family and Clark first learned about hard work when he started helping his dad split and haul cedar fence posts at seven years old.

He also found his passion for heavy machinery as a young boy when he learned to operate a dozer. He always had the dream of owning one of his own one day. The family moved to town when he was a teenager, where he rented a house on Canada Hill for his parents and bought his mama her first washing machine and dryer that he made payments on for 10 months. He worked at Beehive Grocery in Ahsahka and bought his first car. He would often “drag main” with friends and girls. He had many run-ins with the law and would often scare his sisters by driving way too fast.

He was a boatman on the Clearwater River log drives of 1966, 1970 and the last log drive of 1971, and remembered every detail of his time on the wanigans. He was invited more than once by the Clearwater Historical Museum to speak and give presentations.

He joined the U.S. Army National Guard and was sent to Vietnam in 1968 where he served alongside his close friends for a year. While there, he learned to operate a road grader, built roads and drove truck. He was so very proud of his military service and to have fought for and lived in what he described as the greatest country on Earth. He was also very proud of his three grandsons who followed in his footsteps and served their country.

Clark was handsome (and he knew it), with a stout build, red hair, and charming smile and wit. He may not have been vertically blessed, but he was mighty and very strong. He often engaged in arm wrestling competitions, never once having his arm turned. He even beat Jim Grabowski, an NFL football player, while he was in bootcamp. He met his sweetheart and the love of his life, Marsha Grovom in 1971, and they were married later that year. They were married for 53 years and together raised four beautiful daughters. He was the proudest daddy of Misty Marie, Christy Lyanna, Kari Kay and Teri Rae. His family was his greatest accomplishment and he was the absolute best provider there was. Always working and sacrificing to make sure they had all they needed. But he also made fun a priority for his girls with countless lake days, road trips, vacations and trips to Lewiston for movies and dinner after work, no matter how tired he was. Every payday he would take his family out to Copperhood Pizza and also took his girls to the grand opening of Wild Waters in Coeur d’Alene. This bond extended into the girl’s adulthood, and they were still the apple of his eye until his last breath.