Clark Howard Jenks, 77, of Orofino, entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was born March 14, 1947, in Lewiston to Alfred and Genevieve Jenks (Moody). He shared a birthday with his dad and was very proud of that his whole life. His parents were very special to him and he helped provide and care for them in his youth and in their elderly years. He honored them until the end and always gave them credit for his wonderful upbringing.
He was the proud brother to his siblings Ernest, Betty, Darin, Emery, Hank, Juanita and Judy. He was a dutiful big brother, always protecting and providing, even making homemade toys for them to play with. The family enjoyed a simple life on the Northfork of the Clearwater River near Dent where much hunting, fishing, play and mischief ensued. He was proud of his humble beginnings and often told stories about his mom’s homemade meals, dad’s discipline, their one-room home, pranks with his brothers and times on the river. But times were not always easy for the family and Clark first learned about hard work when he started helping his dad split and haul cedar fence posts at seven years old.
He also found his passion for heavy machinery as a young boy when he learned to operate a dozer. He always had the dream of owning one of his own one day. The family moved to town when he was a teenager, where he rented a house on Canada Hill for his parents and bought his mama her first washing machine and dryer that he made payments on for 10 months. He worked at Beehive Grocery in Ahsahka and bought his first car. He would often “drag main” with friends and girls. He had many run-ins with the law and would often scare his sisters by driving way too fast.
He was a boatman on the Clearwater River log drives of 1966, 1970 and the last log drive of 1971, and remembered every detail of his time on the wanigans. He was invited more than once by the Clearwater Historical Museum to speak and give presentations.
He joined the U.S. Army National Guard and was sent to Vietnam in 1968 where he served alongside his close friends for a year. While there, he learned to operate a road grader, built roads and drove truck. He was so very proud of his military service and to have fought for and lived in what he described as the greatest country on Earth. He was also very proud of his three grandsons who followed in his footsteps and served their country.
Clark was handsome (and he knew it), with a stout build, red hair, and charming smile and wit. He may not have been vertically blessed, but he was mighty and very strong. He often engaged in arm wrestling competitions, never once having his arm turned. He even beat Jim Grabowski, an NFL football player, while he was in bootcamp. He met his sweetheart and the love of his life, Marsha Grovom in 1971, and they were married later that year. They were married for 53 years and together raised four beautiful daughters. He was the proudest daddy of Misty Marie, Christy Lyanna, Kari Kay and Teri Rae. His family was his greatest accomplishment and he was the absolute best provider there was. Always working and sacrificing to make sure they had all they needed. But he also made fun a priority for his girls with countless lake days, road trips, vacations and trips to Lewiston for movies and dinner after work, no matter how tired he was. Every payday he would take his family out to Copperhood Pizza and also took his girls to the grand opening of Wild Waters in Coeur d’Alene. This bond extended into the girl’s adulthood, and they were still the apple of his eye until his last breath.
He worked in the woods for many years for Potlatch and various other people. In his words, “I loved every hour of it, it was a wonderful life working in the woods.” He also worked for the county road department for a time. But in the late ’80s, his childhood dreams became a reality when he was able to purchase two dozers from Potlatch and started his own business, Clark Logging and Excavation. He worked long hours building roads, homesites and ponds. He was hailed a local hero for his dozer work in the flood of 1996, saving many homes and a church. He also saved the day when he plowed the road to Bald Mountain in the winter of 2008 so they could open. He reluctantly retired in 2007 due to complications from an old injury.
He had 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was an involved grandpa, never missing a birthday, sporting event or school function. His grandkids and great-grandbabies were the light of his life. They loved his stories, singing songs from the olden days with him, getting cheeseburgers and milkshakes from Ponderosa, and watching the trains go by in Bonners Ferry. He was an absolute goofball and they also loved his silly and light hearted nature and kid at heart spirit. He spent a lot of his free time in his beloved shop, working on projects with the kids, woodworking and restoring old toys. His favorite holiday was the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days. You could find him every year by the doughboy booth visiting, eating a funnel cake and shelling out money and wristbands to his grandkids. He looked forward to it every year.
Clark loved the Lord, and would often sing old hymns and talked about Jesus and the many times in his life that he knew God’s hand was on him. He would sing to his girls every night and pray with them before bed. He was a friend to everyone and rarely knew a stranger. He was kind beyond kind and as selfless as they come, always lending a hand to anyone in need no matter who they were. He would truly give you the shirt off his back and has literally given someone his last dime. He has bought multiple cars, houses, clothes, groceries, etc. for many people and families. One Thanksgiving he bought 35 turkeys to hand out to families in need and also sponsored many families for Christmas.
He was known for his sense of humor, work ethic, stubbornness, Jenks temper, amazing memory and supreme storytelling ability. He was a walking history book and the ultimate “BSer” and prankster. He was a lover of classic country music, plain cheeseburgers, a cold glass of water, Copenhagen, his family, his home, his pickups and his puppies. He was a hater of modern politics, winter time, summer time, technology and when people popped their gum. He was truly a treasure, the best of the best, a Northfork legend and his family’s hero. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Marsha Jenks and daughters Christy (Jeremy) Gering, of Orofino, Kari (Tim) Gering, of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Teri (Wes) Ewing, of Orofino; grandchildren Damien (Aly), Justin (Tiffany), Dominick (Asia), Shawn, Megan (Clay), Victoria, Kamren, Makinze, Chloe (Matt), Hannah, Nick, Shay, Walker (Kate), Caleb (Emily), Dawson (Colbie), DelRae, Elesia, Garrett, Deakin and Zane; great-grandchildren Elijah, Greyson, Declan, Paisley, Paxton, Pryor, Anakin, Thalia, Ahnora, Carter, Kennedy, Kendrix, Kellen, Titus, Levi, Ezekial, Eloise, Lonna and baby JP on the way. He is also survived by siblings Juanita (Dolan), Emery, Hank and Judy as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents Alfred and Genevieve; brothers Kenney, Ernest and Darin; sister Betty; daughter Misty; and grandson-in-law Kyle.
He was laid to rest at the Orofino Cemetery on Oct. 12, surrounded by loved ones and friends. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First Baptist Church of Orofino, 291 118th St., Orofino. A potluck to follow at the Orofino Veteran of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave, Orofino. Meat will be provided. Please direct questions regarding the potluck to his sister Juanita at (208) 553-8124.