Dale Johnston passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. He died from a tragic two-vehicle collision. Dale was born in Clarkston on Oct. 10, 1958, to Robert and Patricia (Gill) Johnston. He was the youngest of four children and their only son. He attended Lewiston schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1977. Of course, he played football as a mighty Bengal and played in the school band. He graduated from College of Idaho in Caldwell with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for Franklin Oil which later became United Oil and now Christensen.

Hunting was a passion for Dale. He especially loved those early, cold winter mornings in the marsh or on the banks of the Snake River with his beloved Labrador Retrievers and a hunting buddy or two waiting for dawn, and the chance to bag his limit of ducks or geese. He never fudged or cheated, and always waited on the official “start time” before it was okay to shoot. He was a fair-minded guy and a good shot.