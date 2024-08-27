Sections
ObituariesOctober 6, 2024
Dale Johnston
story image illustation

Dale Johnston passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. He died from a tragic two-vehicle collision. Dale was born in Clarkston on Oct. 10, 1958, to Robert and Patricia (Gill) Johnston. He was the youngest of four children and their only son. He attended Lewiston schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1977. Of course, he played football as a mighty Bengal and played in the school band. He graduated from College of Idaho in Caldwell with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for Franklin Oil which later became United Oil and now Christensen.

Hunting was a passion for Dale. He especially loved those early, cold winter mornings in the marsh or on the banks of the Snake River with his beloved Labrador Retrievers and a hunting buddy or two waiting for dawn, and the chance to bag his limit of ducks or geese. He never fudged or cheated, and always waited on the official “start time” before it was okay to shoot. He was a fair-minded guy and a good shot.

His love of hunting also led to a decades-long involvement with Ducks Unlimited. He often volunteered to help with fundraising activities and was a regular attendee at chapter events around the state.

Dale is survived by his mother, Patricia Davis, of Clarkston; sisters, Karyn (Bob) Grimm of Clarkston, Debra (Kelly) Hogan and Diann Charlo (Scott) of Lewiston; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Dale and Stacy Walgamott were married until 2023. He was especially close to cousin Ron Williams.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Dale’s birthday, Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Please come and share your stories of Dale. Online guest book available to sign at Bella Vida Funeral Home.

