Our brother David Lance Shoemaker, was called home to Jesus on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. David was born April 10, 1956, in Lewiston, the seventh child of Lewis and Wanda Shoemaker.

He attended school in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1975.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Wanda Shoemaker and his older sister Cheryl Hinnenkamp.

He is survived by his son Chanler Shoemaker and his wife Ashley, and his two grandsons Lenix and Leon of Boise.

He is also survived by three brothers: Larry Shoemaker, Michael Shoemaker and Del Shoemaker, and four sisters: Patti McFarland, Jerri Kay Siler, Linda Faulk and Tammy Dickson, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.