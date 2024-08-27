Sections
ObituariesNovember 6, 2024

David Lance Shoemaker

story image illustation

Our brother David Lance Shoemaker, was called home to Jesus on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. David was born April 10, 1956, in Lewiston, the seventh child of Lewis and Wanda Shoemaker.

He attended school in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1975.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Wanda Shoemaker and his older sister Cheryl Hinnenkamp.

He is survived by his son Chanler Shoemaker and his wife Ashley, and his two grandsons Lenix and Leon of Boise.

He is also survived by three brothers: Larry Shoemaker, Michael Shoemaker and Del Shoemaker, and four sisters: Patti McFarland, Jerri Kay Siler, Linda Faulk and Tammy Dickson, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

David grew up in Lewiston where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and the company of family and friends.

David spent many years working in retail and later moved on to construction work. He retired from construction and resided in Clarkston with Shane Shoemaker, his cousin.

David will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones.

May he rest easy in the arms of Jesus.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

