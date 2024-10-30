Dean Leachman

Dean A. Leachman passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, of heart failure at his home in Boise at 68 years old.

Dean was born May 1, 1956, to Robert and Edna Fay (Snyder) Leachman in Lewiston. He grew up with two older brothers, Dan and Don. Following graduation in 1974, Dean joined the U.S. Navy with his good friend John Kerr. When Dean returned to Lewiston he worked for the family business, Lewiston Seafoods, Inc., for his entire career.

After marrying Colette Hansen in 1979, the couple had a son, Nolan, and daughter, Abigail. In 2007 they moved to Boise to start a new chapter in their lives.