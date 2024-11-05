Sections
ObituariesNovember 5, 2024

Deaths

Gregory Ruthruff

Gregory Ruthruff, 85, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steven D. Jensen

Steven D. Jensen, 70, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn Marie Taylor

SPOKANE — Dawn Marie Taylor, 78, of Spokane Valley and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Lillian L. Judd

Lillian L. Judd, 101, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Ruby G. Reed

Ruby G. Reed, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Orchards Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lula B. King

Lula B. King, 87, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert D. Martson

MOSCOW — Robert D. Martson, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

