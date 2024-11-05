Gregory Ruthruff

Gregory Ruthruff, 85, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steven D. Jensen

Steven D. Jensen, 70, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn Marie Taylor

SPOKANE — Dawn Marie Taylor, 78, of Spokane Valley and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Lillian L. Judd