Roberta Murphy

POMEROY — Roberta Murphy, 94, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Anthony L. Smith II

Anthony L. Smith II, 42, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn Malcom

Lynn Malcom, 78, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Glen Ewing

Glen Ewing, 54, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Leslie Brown