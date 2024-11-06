Roberta Murphy
POMEROY — Roberta Murphy, 94, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Anthony L. Smith II
Anthony L. Smith II, 42, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn Malcom
Lynn Malcom, 78, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Glen Ewing
Glen Ewing, 54, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Leslie Brown
Robert Leslie Brown, 90, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at his home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Robert O. Hanson
PULLMAN — Robert O. Hanson, 94, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kraig D. Stevenson
Kraig D. Stevenson, 72, of Asotin, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Amber M. Murphy-Weaskus
Amber M. Murphy-Weaskus, 41, of Lapwai, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Harlen O. York
MOSCOW — Harlen O. York, 26, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.