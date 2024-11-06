Sections
ObituariesNovember 6, 2024

Deaths

Roberta Murphy

POMEROY — Roberta Murphy, 94, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Anthony L. Smith II

Anthony L. Smith II, 42, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn Malcom

Lynn Malcom, 78, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Glen Ewing

Glen Ewing, 54, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Leslie Brown

Robert Leslie Brown, 90, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at his home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Robert O. Hanson

PULLMAN — Robert O. Hanson, 94, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kraig D. Stevenson

Kraig D. Stevenson, 72, of Asotin, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Amber M. Murphy-Weaskus

Amber M. Murphy-Weaskus, 41, of Lapwai, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Harlen O. York

MOSCOW — Harlen O. York, 26, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

