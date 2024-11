Angela Rose

Angela Rose, 63, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Susan Marie Pierce

PULLMAN — Susan Marie Pierce, 75, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel A. Goodrich Sr.

Daniel A. Goodrich Sr., 82, of Pierce, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin Lovedahl

KAMIAH — Melvin Lovedahl, 87, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Nov. 6 2024, in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia will be in charge of arrangements.