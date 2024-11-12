Robert ‘Bob’ E. Hill

MOSCOW — Robert “Bob” E. Hill, 82, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Christy Harding

Christy Harding, 68, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Cherie Ann Meyers ‘Palmer’

Cherie Ann Meyers “Palmer,” 57, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Ron Broker

CRAIGMONT — Ron Broker, 77, of Craigmont, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Craigmont. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Hammond