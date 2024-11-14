Brian Brunson
Brian Brunson, 31, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James L. White
James L. White, 82, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at TenderCare Adult Home in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie L. Rudy
Stephanie L. Rudy, 62, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Crosby
JULIAETTA — Robert L. Crosby, 76, of Juliaetta, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Ann Coonrad
PULLMAN — Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Allen Calene
MOSCOW — Michael Allen Calene, 82, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Sue Beyers
SPOKANE — Kathryn Sue Beyers, 69, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Bennett
Mary L. Bennett, 84, of Craigmont, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret C. Vietri
SEATTLE — Margaret C. Vietri, 83, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Mountlake Hospital in Seattle. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.