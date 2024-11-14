Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 14, 2024

Deaths

Brian Brunson

Brian Brunson, 31, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James L. White

James L. White, 82, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at TenderCare Adult Home in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Stephanie L. Rudy

Stephanie L. Rudy, 62, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Crosby

JULIAETTA — Robert L. Crosby, 76, of Juliaetta, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Ann Coonrad

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

PULLMAN — Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen Calene

MOSCOW — Michael Allen Calene, 82, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Sue Beyers

SPOKANE — Kathryn Sue Beyers, 69, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Bennett

Mary L. Bennett, 84, of Craigmont, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret C. Vietri

SEATTLE — Margaret C. Vietri, 83, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Mountlake Hospital in Seattle. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesNov. 14
Stephen Joseph Ashley
ObituariesNov. 14
Rodney J. Harrington
ObituariesNov. 14
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 14
James ‘Jamie’ R. Tuschoff
Related
Dorthy Ann Peters
ObituariesNov. 14
Dorthy Ann Peters
Ron Broker
ObituariesNov. 13
Ron Broker
Anthony Loren Smith II
ObituariesNov. 13
Anthony Loren Smith II
Rodney J. Harrington
ObituariesNov. 13
Rodney J. Harrington
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
ObituariesNov. 10
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
Virginia Lee Barkley
ObituariesNov. 10
Virginia Lee Barkley
Florence (Lockwood) Mills
ObituariesNov. 10
Florence (Lockwood) Mills
Larry Alan (Hargett) Waybright
ObituariesNov. 10
Larry Alan (Hargett) Waybright
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy