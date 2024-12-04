Joseph E. Stamey Jr.
Joseph E. Stamey Jr., 54, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leigh E. Steele
Leigh E. Steele, 86, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly L. Cooper
KENDRICK — Kelly L. Cooper, 57, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Benjamin J. Arthur Jr.
LAPWAI — Benjamin J. Arthur Jr., 61, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald L. Eickhoff
Donald L. Eickhoff, 86, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Marston Garges
Lawrence Marston Garges, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Randall
MOSCOW — Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel L. Davaz
Daniel L. Davaz, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec, 1, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Frances Graf
Mary Frances Graf, 93, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Monty C. Lueck
ST. MARIES — Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney C. Main
PALOUSE — Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Paul V. Bartlett
PULLMAN — Paul V. Bartlett, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
James Ray Wood
COEUR D’ALENE — James Ray Wood, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Meredith Ann Robbins
Meredith Ann Robbins, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Sandquist
MOSCOW — Robert Sandquist, 89, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.