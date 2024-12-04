Sections
ObituariesDecember 4, 2024

Deaths

Joseph E. Stamey Jr.

Joseph E. Stamey Jr., 54, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leigh E. Steele

Leigh E. Steele, 86, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kelly L. Cooper

KENDRICK — Kelly L. Cooper, 57, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin J. Arthur Jr.

LAPWAI — Benjamin J. Arthur Jr., 61, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald L. Eickhoff

Donald L. Eickhoff, 86, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence Marston Garges

Lawrence Marston Garges, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Randall

MOSCOW — Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel L. Davaz

Daniel L. Davaz, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec, 1, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Frances Graf

Mary Frances Graf, 93, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Monty C. Lueck

ST. MARIES — Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Rodney C. Main

PALOUSE — Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Paul V. Bartlett

PULLMAN — Paul V. Bartlett, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

James Ray Wood

COEUR D’ALENE — James Ray Wood, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Meredith Ann Robbins

Meredith Ann Robbins, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Sandquist

MOSCOW — Robert Sandquist, 89, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

