Joseph E. Stamey Jr.

Joseph E. Stamey Jr., 54, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leigh E. Steele

Leigh E. Steele, 86, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kelly L. Cooper

KENDRICK — Kelly L. Cooper, 57, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin J. Arthur Jr.

LAPWAI — Benjamin J. Arthur Jr., 61, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald L. Eickhoff

Donald L. Eickhoff, 86, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence Marston Garges

Lawrence Marston Garges, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Randall

MOSCOW — Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel L. Davaz