Laura L. Jensen

MOSCOW — Laura L. Jensen, 74, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jay O. McCoy

MOSCOW — Jay O. McCoy, 82, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Julie Kay Claassen

POMEROY — Julie Kay Claassen, 71, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jane L. Hendrix