Irene V. Cicrich

Irene V. Cicrich, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles L. ‘Charlie’ Poole

Charles L. “Charlie” Poole, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ron Nelson

TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tilly Smith

MOSCOW — Tilly Smith, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Barnard

MOSCOW — Travis Barnard, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.