Irene V. Cicrich
Irene V. Cicrich, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles L. ‘Charlie’ Poole
Charles L. “Charlie” Poole, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ron Nelson
TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Tilly Smith
MOSCOW — Tilly Smith, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Travis Barnard
MOSCOW — Travis Barnard, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Bell
MOSCOW — Robert Bell, 38, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra L. Grogan
Sandra L. Grogan, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta M. Butler
MOSCOW — Roberta M. Butler, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Neil Grinolds
JULIAETTA — Neil Grinolds, 85, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sally A. Perry
Sally A. Perry, 73, Lewiston resident, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Cascadia North of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.