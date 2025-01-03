Sections
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Deaths

Irene V. Cicrich

Irene V. Cicrich, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles L. ‘Charlie’ Poole

Charles L. “Charlie” Poole, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ron Nelson

TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tilly Smith

MOSCOW — Tilly Smith, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Barnard

MOSCOW — Travis Barnard, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Bell

MOSCOW — Robert Bell, 38, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Grogan

Sandra L. Grogan, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Roberta M. Butler

MOSCOW — Roberta M. Butler, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Neil Grinolds

JULIAETTA — Neil Grinolds, 85, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sally A. Perry

Sally A. Perry, 73, Lewiston resident, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Cascadia North of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

