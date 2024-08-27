Sections
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Deaths

Bruce A. Johnson

Bruce A. Johnson, 67, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Michael

Robert Michael, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin, 69, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Lynne (White) La Plante

Brenda Lynne (White) La Plante, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Bliss Williams

Richard Bliss Williams, 102, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy Berg

Cindy Berg, 58, of Pullman, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn J. Eichner

Marilyn J. Eichner, 91, of Lewiston, and formerly of Kendrick, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Brent D. Willows

Brent D. Willows, 45, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Damon

James R. Damon, 90, of Lewiston died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marlo ‘Harold’ Shiell

Marlo “Harold” Shiell, 85, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

