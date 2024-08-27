Bruce A. Johnson
Bruce A. Johnson, 67, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Michael
Robert Michael, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Martin
Daniel Martin, 69, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Lynne (White) La Plante
Brenda Lynne (White) La Plante, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Bliss Williams
Richard Bliss Williams, 102, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy Berg
Cindy Berg, 58, of Pullman, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn J. Eichner
Marilyn J. Eichner, 91, of Lewiston, and formerly of Kendrick, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brent D. Willows
Brent D. Willows, 45, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Damon
James R. Damon, 90, of Lewiston died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marlo ‘Harold’ Shiell
Marlo “Harold” Shiell, 85, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.