Bruce A. Johnson

Bruce A. Johnson, 67, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Michael

Robert Michael, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin, 69, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Lynne (White) La Plante

Brenda Lynne (White) La Plante, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Bliss Williams

Richard Bliss Williams, 102, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.