Gary C. Chase, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jack E. Nelson

PULLMAN — Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Mary D. Pfeifer

SPOKANE VALLEY — Mary D. Pfeifer, 60, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at her home. Hennessey Valley Funeral Home of Spokane Valley is in charge of arrangements.