ObituariesJanuary 30, 2025

Deaths

James R. Dammon

James R. Dammon, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James Spencer Jr.

James Spencer Jr., 79, of Lapwai died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary C. Chase

Gary C. Chase, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jack E. Nelson

PULLMAN — Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Mary D. Pfeifer

SPOKANE VALLEY — Mary D. Pfeifer, 60, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at her home. Hennessey Valley Funeral Home of Spokane Valley is in charge of arrangements.

