Sharon Hughes

JULIAETTA — Sharon Hughes, 82, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gabe Cornell

Gabe Cornell, 94, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Paulette C. Lee

NEZPERCE — Paulette C. Lee, 79, of Nezperce, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jeraldine ‘Jeri ‘ Wilkinson

MOSCOW — Jeraldine “Jeri “ Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.