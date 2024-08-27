Sharon Hughes
JULIAETTA — Sharon Hughes, 82, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gabe Cornell
Gabe Cornell, 94, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Paulette C. Lee
NEZPERCE — Paulette C. Lee, 79, of Nezperce, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jeraldine ‘Jeri ‘ Wilkinson
MOSCOW — Jeraldine “Jeri “ Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Silas C. Whitman
Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laburn E. ‘Pete’ Tuttle
Laburn E. “Pete” Tuttle, 86, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen E. Kinloch
Colleen E. Kinloch, 88, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Tender Care Homes of Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joan D. Stubbers
GREENCREEK — Joan D. Stubbers, 91, of Greencreek, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.