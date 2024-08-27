Sections
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024
Deaths

Sharon Hughes

JULIAETTA — Sharon Hughes, 82, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gabe Cornell

Gabe Cornell, 94, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Paulette C. Lee

NEZPERCE — Paulette C. Lee, 79, of Nezperce, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jeraldine ‘Jeri ‘ Wilkinson

MOSCOW — Jeraldine “Jeri “ Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Silas C. Whitman

Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Laburn E. ‘Pete’ Tuttle

Laburn E. “Pete” Tuttle, 86, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Colleen E. Kinloch

Colleen E. Kinloch, 88, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Tender Care Homes of Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joan D. Stubbers

GREENCREEK — Joan D. Stubbers, 91, of Greencreek, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

