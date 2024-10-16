Stephen I. Rossiter
COEUR D’ALENE — Stephen I. Rossiter, 84, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mer’lene K. Smith
CULDESAC — Mer’lene K. Smith, 73, of Culdesac, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn M. Zielinski
COEUR D’ALENE — Evelyn M. Zielinski, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Frank O. Farrow
PULLMAN — Frank O. Farrow, 81, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy Kelson
MOSCOW — Leroy Kelson, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie M. Dawdy-Tingue
Vickie M. Dawdy-Tingue, 62, of Culdesac and formerly of St. Helens, Ore., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Tri-State Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jon C. Dawley
Jon C. Dawley, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph S. Mizerka Jr.
Joseph S. Mizerka Jr., 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.