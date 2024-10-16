Sections
ObituariesOctober 12, 2024

Deaths

Stephen I. Rossiter

COEUR D’ALENE — Stephen I. Rossiter, 84, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mer’lene K. Smith

CULDESAC — Mer’lene K. Smith, 73, of Culdesac, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn M. Zielinski

COEUR D’ALENE — Evelyn M. Zielinski, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Frank O. Farrow

PULLMAN — Frank O. Farrow, 81, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Leroy Kelson

MOSCOW — Leroy Kelson, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Vickie M. Dawdy-Tingue

Vickie M. Dawdy-Tingue, 62, of Culdesac and formerly of St. Helens, Ore., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Tri-State Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jon C. Dawley

Jon C. Dawley, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph S. Mizerka Jr.

Joseph S. Mizerka Jr., 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

