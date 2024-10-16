Stephen I. Rossiter

COEUR D’ALENE — Stephen I. Rossiter, 84, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mer’lene K. Smith

CULDESAC — Mer’lene K. Smith, 73, of Culdesac, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn M. Zielinski

COEUR D’ALENE — Evelyn M. Zielinski, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Frank O. Farrow

PULLMAN — Frank O. Farrow, 81, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.