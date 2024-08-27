In Loving Memory of Dennis Lawrence Landmark

———

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Denny Landmark, a beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend who left us peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the age of 83. Denny was a remarkable man whose love for the outdoors and thirst for knowledge inspired all who knew him.

Born in Glenwood outside of Kamiah on Oct. 26, 1941, as the first of three children to Chris and Jessie Landmark, Denny spent his life exploring the beauty of nature. Whether it was a quiet walk through the woods or a challenging hike across his beloved Glenwood ranch, he found solace and joy in the great outdoors. His favorite moments were shared with family and friends, as he often led them on adventures, detailing moments of his childhood growing up in Glenwood alongside his brothers Micky and Jimmy and his Kludt cousins, imparting his wisdom all along the way.

Denny’s intelligence was evident in everything he did. He was an avid reader and loved to engage in deep conversations about a variety of topics. His curiosity knew no bounds, and he was always eager to learn something new, whether it was about sports, his faith, science, history or engineering. Denny graduated as valedictorian from Kamiah High School in 1959 and then cum laude in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho in 1964. While at Idaho he was a member of the TKE fraternity and played offensive guard for the Vandal Football Team on a full-ride football scholarship. During summer breaks Denny worked in the woods logging for his dad, Chris, and in Alaska.

Shortly thereafter, Denny entered his lifelong career field of aviation and propulsion engineering. He worked first for Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut and then Boeing in the Seattle area for more than 35 years. Early in his Boeing career, Denny met and married the love of his life, Ruth, a wonderful and kind schoolteacher originally from Minnesota. Denny and Ruth were happily married for 42 years, living in Kirkland, Wash.