Dolores Joyce Carver (Engen) passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter Bonnie in Genesee on her 94th birthday, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Affectionately known as DeeJay by her husband, JL, Dolores was born Oct. 21, 1930, to Odliev Famond Engen and Nora Augusta Menge Engen in Shevlin, Minn. In the late 1930s, during the Great Depression, she moved with her family to California, where she lived through World War II. Growing up with her brother Alvin Engen and their neighbors, the Carvers, Dolores formed lasting bonds, particularly with JL, who became her lifelong partner. After graduating from high school in San Rafael, Calif., she worked as a security officer at Metropolitan Insurance in San Francisco. Following JL’s enlistment in the U.S. Army and his return from the Korean War, the couple eloped in the middle of the night in Minden, Nev., on Jan. 3, 1952.

Dolores and JL made their home in San Rafael before relocating to Idaho with their three children, David, Bonnie and Jody. Enchanted by the region’s beauty, they moved around until settling in Pierce in 1963. There, they operated a mobile home park and built their home in the heart of town. Throughout her children’s school years, Dolores was actively involved in various family businesses while balancing the role of a devoted housewife.