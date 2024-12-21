Donald C. Kunze died at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. He was 88 years old.

Don was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Chicago, to Murial (Johnson) and Otto Kunze. He had a brother Kurt. Don lived with his grandmother and uncle Johnson on a dairy farm in Harvard, Ill., until he completed high school.

After completing high school, he moved to Chicago where he lived with his mother. In 1955, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for 20 years. When Don was 15, he met Eleanor (Smith), 12, in Chicago. In 1958 they married and were together for 68 years. When Don retired from the military they moved to Lewiston.

Don had an easy-going nature, was kind, and gentle. He loved nature, hunting and fishing and spent many hours volunteering at Fish and Game working in the habitat area.