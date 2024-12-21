Sections
ObituariesDecember 21, 2024

Donald C. Kunze

story image illustation
story image illustation

Donald C. Kunze died at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. He was 88 years old.

Don was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Chicago, to Murial (Johnson) and Otto Kunze. He had a brother Kurt. Don lived with his grandmother and uncle Johnson on a dairy farm in Harvard, Ill., until he completed high school.

After completing high school, he moved to Chicago where he lived with his mother. In 1955, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for 20 years. When Don was 15, he met Eleanor (Smith), 12, in Chicago. In 1958 they married and were together for 68 years. When Don retired from the military they moved to Lewiston.

Don had an easy-going nature, was kind, and gentle. He loved nature, hunting and fishing and spent many hours volunteering at Fish and Game working in the habitat area.

Over the years he bought several horses from abusive homes. He connected with his horses by sitting with them for hours in their stalls and showing them the positivity of his kindness and love. He never said no to the needs of other animals, dogs, cats — whatever his wife brought home.

Don leaves behind his wife, Eleanor Kunze; daughters, Cathleen “Cathy” Larsen and April Jones; four grandchildren, Cristal Holscher, Sherry Shaw, John Gottschall (wife Lindsay) and Cliff Jones (wife Becca); and five great-grandchildren, Emily Holscher, Blake Holscher, Madison Shaw, Gavin Roters and Olivia Gottschall.

Don is greatly loved and will be missed. Rest in peace.

Per his request, there will not be a service.

