ObituariesOctober 25, 2024

Donna M. Allers

story image illustation

It is with great sorrow we share the passing of our kind, brave and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Donna M. Allers passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

She was born Jan. 12, 1949, to Gene and Deloris Triplett, in Lewiston.

In 1967 she married Dave Besst, they later divorced. On Sept. 25, 1966, she married her soulmate and best friend Lindsay Allers. Together they shared many adventures including travel, camping and hiking.

They lived in Pierce for 26 years and were the owners of the Flame Bar and Pierce Motel. Here they made many friends.

Donna loved the outdoors and could often be found picking huckleberries and collecting flowers and rocks. Family was very important to her. Three of her favorite people were her grandchildren and she spent as much time as she could with them. They loved all of the time they spent with her. She will forever be in our hearts.

She is survived by her loving husband Lindsay Allers; son Mark (Patty) Besst, grandchildren Dylan Besst, Cash (Savannah) Besst, Paxtyn Besst, great-grandson Waylon Besst; and sisters Linda Brownson and Sandra (Rick) Tomlinson. She was preceded in death by her mother Dolores, father Gene, brother Jimmy, and son Travis Besst.

