It is with great sorrow we share the passing of our kind, brave and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Donna M. Allers passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

She was born Jan. 12, 1949, to Gene and Deloris Triplett, in Lewiston.

In 1967 she married Dave Besst, they later divorced. On Sept. 25, 1966, she married her soulmate and best friend Lindsay Allers. Together they shared many adventures including travel, camping and hiking.