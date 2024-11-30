Emil Jerome Hovrud (Jerome), 83 years old, from Pomeroy, passed away peacefully on his beloved farm with his wife and family by his side, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

He was born in Pomeroy, to Emil and Lulu Hovrud, April 12, 1941. Jerome went to grade school at the Marengo School. He attended junior high and high school in Pomeroy, class of 1959. There he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Diane Tetrick, on Sept. 8, 1962. Jerome graduated from Washington State University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. After graduating from college he came back to the family farm on the Tucannon River to pursue his passion of farming.

Jerome played high school athletics where he excelled in football and basketball. Jerome was an avid sports fan. He was especially happy watching his children and grandchildren play whatever sport they chose to participate in. He was their number one fan. Jerome was also a Gonzaga basketball and Coach John Wooden fan.

Jerome was an avid cattle showman in high school. Jerome was an FFA State Farmer, FFA honorary chapter farmer and Garfield County Cattleman of the Year in 1985. He served on the Grange Board and the Cattleman Board. Jerome was a member of the First Christian Church of Pomeroy where he served as a deacon and an elder.