Francis Daniel Feucht was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Waupun, Wis., to John and Charlotte Feucht. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 13, 2025. He was just shy of his 63rd birthday. A man known for his steadfast dedication to family and friends, Fran, as everyone called him, touched the lives of those around him in so many ways. He will be remembered for the life he built with those he loved and cherished.

Fran grew up farming, hunting and playing football. After graduating from Mayville High School, he took over the family farm before pursuing a career in welding, a skill he had learned and enjoyed in shop class. In the late summer of 1980, he married Brenda L. Cramer. Fran and Brenda had two sons and a daughter, Daniel, David and Jessica.

Having fallen in love with the Idaho wilderness on a hunting trip, in 1987, Francis moved his family from Wisconsin to plant new roots in the small town of Culdesac. A learned and passionate welder, he began working for Potlatch (now Clearwater Paper) in maintenance where he eventually earned journeyman status. Following a knee replacement, he retired from Clearwater in 2021 to focus his energy on his family, horses and hobbies.