December 6, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Joan Britzmann, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.

Vicki Rae Hanson, 76, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. A reception will follow the service at the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.

Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse — 1 p.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate.

Saturday

Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. A celebration of life will follow from 1-6 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. A potluck dinner will be served.

Thursday

Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.

