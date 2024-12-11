Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle, 84, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery after Mass. Dinner after burial at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
Friday
Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.
Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration of life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
Saturday
Marion Josh Renfro, 92, of Clarkston — 2 p.m service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow.
David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Monday
Patricia ‘Patty’ Suhr, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. Wearing Christmas attire is encouraged.