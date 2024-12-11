Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday

Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle, 84, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery after Mass. Dinner after burial at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.

Friday

Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.