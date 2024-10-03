Sections
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024
Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai — 11 a.m. dressing and viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston; Walàhsat services will follow at Nez Perce Long House, 24141 Spalding Road, Lapwai.

Friday

Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai — 6:50 a.m. sunrise service, Nez Perce Long House, 24141 Spalding Road, Lapwai. Burial will follow at Spalding Cemetery, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, with a meal following back at the Long House.

Saturday

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.

Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.

Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.

Vicki L. Evans, 70, of Clearwater — 2 p.m. graveside service, Clearwater Cemetery, Stites.

Roger Darrell Flatt, 74, of Mesquite, Nev., and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Sunday

Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.

