Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai — 11 a.m. dressing and viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston; Walàhsat services will follow at Nez Perce Long House, 24141 Spalding Road, Lapwai.

Friday

Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai — 6:50 a.m. sunrise service, Nez Perce Long House, 24141 Spalding Road, Lapwai. Burial will follow at Spalding Cemetery, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, with a meal following back at the Long House.

Saturday

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.