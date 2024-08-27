Gene Roger Sherard passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in 1936 in Hurley, S.D. He had four siblings, Jack, Geraldean, Jim and JoAnn. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1954. From 1955 to 1957 he served in the U.S. Navy, spending much of the time in Germany.

Gene married Viola in 1983 and they spent 37 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling back and forth from Arizona to Idaho and later Washington. They enjoyed camping and fishing and traveling to spend time with family. Gene also enjoyed playing poker and golfing.