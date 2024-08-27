Sections
ObituariesJanuary 12, 2025

Gene Roger Sherard

story image illustation
story image illustation

Gene Roger Sherard passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in 1936 in Hurley, S.D. He had four siblings, Jack, Geraldean, Jim and JoAnn. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1954. From 1955 to 1957 he served in the U.S. Navy, spending much of the time in Germany.

Gene married Viola in 1983 and they spent 37 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling back and forth from Arizona to Idaho and later Washington. They enjoyed camping and fishing and traveling to spend time with family. Gene also enjoyed playing poker and golfing.

Gene is survived by one sister, JoAnn Gross of Hurley; children Rick (Sharon) Kirby, Jess (Laura) Kirby and Bonnie Rice; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gideons International for Bibles.

