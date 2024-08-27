Gerald Patrick Rieman

After college Jerry started his career with the U.S. Forest Service, working out of Fenn Ranger Station on the Selway River. He ended his career with the Idaho Transportation Department in Orofino.

While working for the Idaho Transportation Department, Jerry met his best friend and love of his life, Eve Ann Arneson. After retirement Jerry and Eve enjoyed nearly nine years together, pursuing mutual hobbies of hunting, fishing, gardening, gold panning and wood working.

Jerry was not the social type but had many lifelong friends, whom he cherished. Jerry was also known to feed the local bird and squirrel populations, critters he enjoyed watching daily.

Jerry will be missed by all who knew him — including the birds and squirrels.