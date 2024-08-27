Harold Lee Towles, 59, of La Grande, Ore., passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Harold was born Jan. 3, 1965, in Clarkston, to Hollis and Juanita Towles (Patterson). His family moved to Perma, Mont., in 1968, and Harold attended grade school in Camas Prairie, Mont., and Hot Springs, Mont. The family returned to Clarkston in 1978. He graduated high school in Lewiston, and then attended ITT Technical Institute in Boise.

Harold began his working years in the restaurant industry, cooking and supervising the kitchen until 1990. He loved to share kitchen tips and tricks until his passing. It was fun to have him in the kitchen while you were cooking. He later became a specialist in windows and doors and interior design and sales, working for Bronson Lumber and Millers Home Center in La Grande. Many, many people have a completed project in their homes that Harold worked on.

Harold was known well for his meticulous work and strong work ethic. He was a man of his word and very dependable. He was also known for his clever wit, and whether you rolled your eyes or laughed, you had to appreciate the comment was a good one.

Harold enjoyed yard sales and estate sales. If there was a good deal out there, he would find it, and often called people to tell them about an item they might be interested in. He also enjoyed traveling to Washington and Idaho to spend time with his family, often going to the mountains to ride ATVs. So many good memories were made hanging out with Harold.