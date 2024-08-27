Harvey Tarleton Echols

Harvey Echols, 91, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at home, after a long struggle with vascular dementia. Harvey was born December 1933 to D. Debbs Echols and Effie Mae Taylor Echols in Deleon, Texas. The family moved to Forestburg, Texas, where he attended school until eighth grade. He left home and was working at a bakery at age 13.
In 1952, Harvey joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He served a short stint on the USS Ashtabula (AO-51), but mainly on the USS Burton Island (AGB-1) as a culinary specialist. He married Reba Clary and they had two daughters, Mickie and Vicki, but their marriage didn’t last long. He has three grandchildren: Charlotte Kelley, Brandi Wiatrek and David Jones, and five great-grandchildren: Logan Sotello, Crystal Caudill, Abby Jones, Reiley Brumfield and Steely Jones.
After the Navy he went home for a visit, and then to California to live with his brother for a couple of years. In 1958, he moved to Moscow and then to Pullman in 1959. He never wanted to go back to Texas. Harvey married Pearl Hall Echols on March 25, 1960. He passed two months shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. They had two daughters, Denise and Deanna. He has six grandchildren: Joshua Flett, Sabrina Swindell, Baltimore Roundtree Echols, Kristopher and Jackson McAuliffe (step), and Kelsey Feston, and five great-grandchildren: Milla Flett, Barry King Scroggin, Aurora Fuller, Emilily and Maisie Feston.
Harvey learned many different fields of work after moving to this area. In Moscow, he worked at Commercial Builders laying gas pipeline. He worked for the Pullman School District as a custodian, the Compton Union Building (CUB) and Washington State University housing. In 1965, he began working in the WSU Animal Science Department as a maintenance mechanic. He was in the farm shop for 35 years until he had to medically retire because of a work injury. Harvey enjoyed fixing and building things. It was really difficult for him after he was injured and no longer able to do it. In the 1960s, he built a cabin cruiser; in the 1970s a knee exercise machine for his wife after knee surgery, and a back stretching machine that flipped upside down. He would have been a millionaire had he patented his ideas. He had so many.
In 2003, he moved to Clarkston with Pearl to care for his mother-in-law, and remained there after she passed in 2007. Harvey was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle who would do anything to help out his family, friends and even strangers. He was also a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Harvey is survived by his wife Pearl; his children Vicki Sorrell (Texas), Denise Echols (Washington), and Deanna McAuliffe (Washington); his siblings Laveta Mills (Louisiana) and Elvin Echols (Texas); all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Joyce Leeper, Carol Beckner, Sandra Whaley and Hazel Greenwood; his twin brothers Tommy and Howard, and Jimmie Echols; and his daughter Mickie Morton.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Asotin County Fire/EMTs in the Clarkston Heights, and Elite Home Health and Hospice for the professional care and love the staff has shown Harvey during his final days.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston, with Pastor Herb Boreson of Gateway Church in Lewiston officiating. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. Harvey will also receive military honors at 11 a.m. sharp, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Washington State Department of Veterans (WDVA) Cemetery, Medical Lake, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Asotin County Fire District/EMTs or Elite Home Health and Hospice.