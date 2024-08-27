Harvey Tarleton Echols

Harvey Echols, 91, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at home, after a long struggle with vascular dementia. Harvey was born December 1933 to D. Debbs Echols and Effie Mae Taylor Echols in Deleon, Texas. The family moved to Forestburg, Texas, where he attended school until eighth grade. He left home and was working at a bakery at age 13.

In 1952, Harvey joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He served a short stint on the USS Ashtabula (AO-51), but mainly on the USS Burton Island (AGB-1) as a culinary specialist. He married Reba Clary and they had two daughters, Mickie and Vicki, but their marriage didn’t last long. He has three grandchildren: Charlotte Kelley, Brandi Wiatrek and David Jones, and five great-grandchildren: Logan Sotello, Crystal Caudill, Abby Jones, Reiley Brumfield and Steely Jones.

After the Navy he went home for a visit, and then to California to live with his brother for a couple of years. In 1958, he moved to Moscow and then to Pullman in 1959. He never wanted to go back to Texas. Harvey married Pearl Hall Echols on March 25, 1960. He passed two months shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. They had two daughters, Denise and Deanna. He has six grandchildren: Joshua Flett, Sabrina Swindell, Baltimore Roundtree Echols, Kristopher and Jackson McAuliffe (step), and Kelsey Feston, and five great-grandchildren: Milla Flett, Barry King Scroggin, Aurora Fuller, Emilily and Maisie Feston.

Harvey learned many different fields of work after moving to this area. In Moscow, he worked at Commercial Builders laying gas pipeline. He worked for the Pullman School District as a custodian, the Compton Union Building (CUB) and Washington State University housing. In 1965, he began working in the WSU Animal Science Department as a maintenance mechanic. He was in the farm shop for 35 years until he had to medically retire because of a work injury. Harvey enjoyed fixing and building things. It was really difficult for him after he was injured and no longer able to do it. In the 1960s, he built a cabin cruiser; in the 1970s a knee exercise machine for his wife after knee surgery, and a back stretching machine that flipped upside down. He would have been a millionaire had he patented his ideas. He had so many.