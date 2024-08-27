Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel

A force to be reckoned with, JR was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Jean Ann and Howard VanTassel. He was the first of four children.
JR attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School where he made lifelong friends, and Jenifer Junior High School, where he was reprimanded for helping to kidnap the school mascot burro. He enjoyed being a bat boy for the Lewis-Clark Broncs. During his high school years, he played football, excelled in swimming and was one of the founding members of the Neptunes Swim Team. After graduating from Lewiston Senior High School in 1966, JR enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was trained as a Radio Intercept Analyst. His duties were split up between an intercept post on the Greek Island of Crete, and National Security Agency Headquarters at Fort Meade, Md.
After proudly serving his country for four years, JR returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he met Jennifer Tribitt. They were married August of 1973 and soon blessed with three children, in quick succession. He worked full time at Curleys and was instrumental in the addition of The Alibi, all while attending Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1979 with a dual bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and History.
JR came across an opportunity he couldn’t turn down and purchased Campbell’s Corner Tavern in 1980. For 17 years, he provided exceptional service to his patrons and many became lifelong friends. In addition to running the tavern, JR served the hospitality industry as president of the Idaho Restaurant Beverage Association. He led the successful fight for local option Sunday sales of liquor, and open sales of beer and wine at 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. to accommodate shift workers. He also worked with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association to provide Idaho with its first responsible drink server training program.
In 1988 JR decided to throw his hat in the race and run for an open spot on the Lewiston City Council. He won, and began his long career as a public service figure. He served on the council for eight years, working on many projects including the Bryden Canyon Road construction, and the 17-year street rotation maintenance program, and many other efforts.
JR decided to set his sights even higher and, in 1996, he was elected to serve as Nez Perce County Commissioner — known by his friends as “the Commish.” During his time in this role, he was awarded the H. Sydney Duncombe Award for Excellence in County Government — the Idaho Association of Counties’ highest award. He chaired workgroups that created regional health care authorities, and chaired the workgroup that created the GEM Plan, a self-funded medical insurance group. JR oversaw the conversion of solid waste container dump sights to “door to door” pick up with convenient recycling sights. He created a path leading to “joint, but separate” dispatch for city/county enhanced 911 services. He served for 13 years on the Local Highway Technical Association board that transitioned federal aid project selection and development into local governments’ hands. He was also part of the county team that finally built the new Nez Perce County Jail.
Following his many years in county service, he moved the Valley Transit offices to Moscow, where the majority of its services were performed, and oversaw the rebranding, and tasking, of Valley transit into SMART Transit.
After three years of working in transit, JR “retired” to the management of the family rental business, becoming one of the valley’s greatest landlords, creating friendships with his tenants — many of them LCSC students who appreciated his wisdom and guidance when it came to organization. JR never had a job he didn’t like or perform without distinction. He will be remembered for his incredible work ethic.
In his “free” time, JR loved camping, hunting, fishing, following politics, doing his daily crossword puzzle, the Seahawks, his dogs and cats (puddy-tat people), but mostly spending time with his family and friends, especially at the family property on the mountain, where many have gathered over the years to reminisce over an ice cold beer.
JR was preceded in death by his parents Jean and Howard VanTassel, his mother and father-in-law Bonnie and Don Dickamore, and brother-in-law Will Tribitt. He is survived by his devoted wife Jenni, three children Jeff (Amanda) VanTassel, Marni (Evan) Yeoman, and Ken (Kristina) VanTassel, eight grandchildren, whom he adored, and one great-grandson, due in February; sisters Tammy VanTassel (Gary Longfellow), Casey (Tom) Donahue, and brother Robert (Barb) VanTassel, best friend Pat (Marcie) Eisele, and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
His motto was one of service to his country and his community, but his kids will always remember his favorite phrase: “Silly kids get hurt!”
Thank you to the amazing staff at the St. Joseph Cancer Center, and to Heart and Home Hospice for all your care and support. Donations may be made to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter at lcshelter.org.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.