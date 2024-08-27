James Bailey Maxwell passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, while fighting a lightning strike fire associated with the Parasol Fire outside of Burns, Ore.
At the time of his passing Jim resided with his companion Chris Skow and his partner in crime, Heidi, his Border Collie, in Clarkston. Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1950, in Enterprise, Ore., to Marvin and Blanche Maxwell. He was the first of three sons.
Jim graduated from Burns, Ore., in 1968. He then went on to college at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendelton, Ore. Graduating in 1972 with an associate degree in Air Transportation Technology.
His career in aviation started in 1972 as a flight instructor and charter pilot for Lewiston Aviation in Lewiston and included 54 years and over 24,000 hours of flight time. His experience was vast and included aerial application, instruction, charter, international narcotics and law enforcement, A&P Mechanic, and aerial fire suppression.
He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and going fast. He spent time on the Snake and Salmon Rivers and for a short time owned a lodge on the Salmon River. He enjoyed running sprint boats with his son and daughter, running stock cars with his wife and Scotty Dog Mascot Smitty, racing legends car with his son, playing cribbage and pinochle, camping, fishing, hunting, Reno Air Races, motorcycle riding, side-by-side and four-wheeler adventures, and of ‘course flying was his passion. It is said by many that Jim put on a plane like most people put on their pants. He enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren Jaken Thomas Maxwell, Tristen James Mullins, Jamon Bowdy Maxwell, Cayle Patrick Mullins and Aubree Lynne Ledgerwood.
He is preceded in death by his father Marvin Maxwell; mother, Blanche Maxwell; and brother Don Maxwell. He leaves behind brother Dale Maxwell, daughter Sherry Ledgerwood, her children Jaken, Tristen, Cayle and Aubree, son Jason Maxwell, his son Jamon, his children’s mother Mavis Maxwell, companion Chris Skow and faithful canine companion Heidi, as well as many friends and members of his firefighting, and ag aviation family.
Please join his family in celebrating his life from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. Please bring your stories and memories to add to what the family will be sharing surrounding this amazing mans life.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to any of your local fire departments or wildland fire divisions in Jim’s memory.