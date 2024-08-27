James Bailey Maxwell passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, while fighting a lightning strike fire associated with the Parasol Fire outside of Burns, Ore.

At the time of his passing Jim resided with his companion Chris Skow and his partner in crime, Heidi, his Border Collie, in Clarkston. Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1950, in Enterprise, Ore., to Marvin and Blanche Maxwell. He was the first of three sons.

Jim graduated from Burns, Ore., in 1968. He then went on to college at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendelton, Ore. Graduating in 1972 with an associate degree in Air Transportation Technology.

His career in aviation started in 1972 as a flight instructor and charter pilot for Lewiston Aviation in Lewiston and included 54 years and over 24,000 hours of flight time. His experience was vast and included aerial application, instruction, charter, international narcotics and law enforcement, A&P Mechanic, and aerial fire suppression.