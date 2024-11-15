James Lyle White went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. He was born Feb. 8, 1942, in Lewiston, to Reginald and Paulina (Slatter) White. Jim was a proud big brother to Nancy, who joined the family when he was 2 years old.

He spent most of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, attending Orchards Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and Lewiston High School, where he graduated in 1960. He briefly attended the University of Idaho before discovering his passion for operating heavy equipment. This led him to a 32-year career with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), retiring in 1997. Jim took great pride in his work as foreman for the Special Crew, overseeing projects caused by floods, avalanches and other natural disasters. He worked alongside his son-in-law, Mike, and brother-in-law, Joe, for many years at ITD. After retiring, Jim returned to operating equipment with HERCO.

On May 21, 1977, Jim married Virginia Watson Admyers, expanding his family to include her three children: Shelley, Joe and Jeff. He was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed seeing his family grow. In retirement, Jim and Virginia spent time volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Family was everything to Jim. He cherished holidays, Sunday dinners at his mom’s, card games and outdoor adventures with loved ones. He shared a special bond with his nephew and niece, Chris and Polly, and enjoyed many trips to Park, Idaho, to explore the great outdoors with them and their families. Jim had lifelong friends, including Dennis Froeming and Ken Braun, and a wide circle of golfing, bowling and coffee buddies. His church family at Emmanuel Baptist Church was also a key part of his life, where he served in various capacities, including ushering and helping with financials.