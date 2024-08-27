James Robert “Jim” Fuller

July 6, 1941 ~ Oct. 19, 2024

Jim was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to Lewis G. Fuller and Gwendolyn M. Fuller. He joined a brother Norman.

Jim grew up on a farm near Caldwell where he learned to work hard, but also enjoyed his animals and time hunting pheasants with his dog Maggie along the canal that ran through their farm

He attended the Caldwell schools where he played the coronet in the pep band and a dance band, he also played the piano and organ. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1959. He joined the Air National Guard and did his basic training in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from the University of Idaho in range management and worked the western part of the U.S. and Alaska, and was fire crew boss on forest fires in the Western U.S. and Alaska, and worked in range management in New Mexico.

He enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing, and big game hunting, and was attacked by a black bear on one of his first hunts as a teenager. He was a rodeo bull fighter, a team roper, horseshoer and horse trainer. He married Jackie Rising, they later divorced and Jim got custody of their son Jay.

He farmed with his dad at Caldwell, as well as having his own farm at Eagle, Idaho. He owned Beacon Light Horse Care Center, training and teaching stables, as well as a saddle making business. He became friends with Clint Eastwood when some of the training for the movie “Bronco Billy” was being done at Jim’s stable. He and a friend, Chuck Hall, ran a horseshoeing business as well as Custom Cowboys, where they worked with the sheriff’s department or for individuals, catching animals that were loose and not easy to catch.

He married Mary Rae Stone, who trained jumping horses at the Beacon Light stables. They later divorced. One of the horses named Captain Pete that came from the Beacon Light stables became a 1979 world champion at the Quarter Horse show.