Our momma, Jean Bartlett, passed on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, surrounded with love, by us girls.

She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Clarkston, to Helene (Peschel) and Larry Ray VanFossen. She always used her stepfather’s last name, Ellis.

School was attended at Orchards Elementary while living with her grandparents, W.M. and Annie Peschel. She dearly loved her German “gentleman farmer” grandfather and musical grandmother. While living with her grandparents, Mom attended Orchards Community Church.

She lived in Ahsahka and moved to Clarkston in 1943. The rest of school was in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1951 as Jean Bartlett after marrying our dad, Milo Roy Bartlett, on Dec. 23, 1950. In the summers, she followed dad’s log rolling career, being his greatest fan.

Mom was so talented at everything she tried. Sewing, quilting, gardening (often moving railroad ties all over her beautiful yard and garden, by herself), crafts, clogging and square dancing. Mom loved to dance and made sure us girls had tap lessons. She was even a fun, competitive card player, mostly five-card pinochle with friends.