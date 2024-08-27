Our momma, Jean Bartlett, passed on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, surrounded with love, by us girls.
She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Clarkston, to Helene (Peschel) and Larry Ray VanFossen. She always used her stepfather’s last name, Ellis.
School was attended at Orchards Elementary while living with her grandparents, W.M. and Annie Peschel. She dearly loved her German “gentleman farmer” grandfather and musical grandmother. While living with her grandparents, Mom attended Orchards Community Church.
She lived in Ahsahka and moved to Clarkston in 1943. The rest of school was in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1951 as Jean Bartlett after marrying our dad, Milo Roy Bartlett, on Dec. 23, 1950. In the summers, she followed dad’s log rolling career, being his greatest fan.
Mom was so talented at everything she tried. Sewing, quilting, gardening (often moving railroad ties all over her beautiful yard and garden, by herself), crafts, clogging and square dancing. Mom loved to dance and made sure us girls had tap lessons. She was even a fun, competitive card player, mostly five-card pinochle with friends.
As a young momma, first daughter Gail (Richardson), second daughter Lynne (Funke) and third daughter Melanie (Stellmon), were always her priority. She sewed our clothes and made our first wedding dresses, as well as her niece, Jennie Qualley’s.
Mom kept busy being a “stay-at-home mom,” but then graduated from Valley Business College. She became photographer Fran Rader’s right hand gal. Later, she supplemented her crafting and sewing skills, by working at JoAnn Fabrics.
Mom was always a Seattle Mariners baseball fan. She also loved the Zags. She was a huge grandchildren supporter and loved them all dearly. Mom always tried to make it to their rodeo and sporting events, even the out of town events.
Mom was welcomed into heaven by those who preceded her in passing: grandparents, W.M. and Annie Peschel, mother Helene Ellis, stepdad Harlan Ellis, sister Emily Whittum, husband Milo Roy Bartlett, and mother-in-law Golda Bartlett. Mom’s surviving family includes: sister Bette Ellis Jordan, special cousin friend Sheryl Brandon, daughter Gail Richardson with husband Greg, and their son Gabe, wife Tobi and their daughter Laramie; middle daughter Lynne Funke with husband Dave and their sons, Kyle, with wife Carrie and their daughter Isla, son Andrew with his daughter, Haeley, and youngest daughter Melanie Stellmon with husband Dan and their children, Jaclyn Reiner-Gahr and husband Shawn with granddaughter Opal, Mark Reiner with wife Breeana and sons Nolan and Weston, Joe Reiner with wife Kayla and daughter Blair, and Andrew Stellmon, Christian Stellmon and Roland Stellmon. The grandkids all loved her dearly and knew her as Gramma Jean, except Jaclyn, who called her “Grammy Bear.”
A celebration of Mom’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb 2, at Gateway Church, 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
If you knew our Mom, it’s because she loved you dearly and always wanted you to know it.