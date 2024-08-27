Jeanne Keatts

Jan. 17, 1941 — Jan. 11, 2025

———

On Jan. 17, 1941, Frank Dixon started home from Spokane in a widespread snowstorm, trying to get back to Pomeroy. Margaret, his wife, was delivering their second child, a girl to be named Jeanne Marie Dixon by her father.

As circumstance would have it there were two Mrs. Dixons having a child at the same time in the small two-room Pomeroy Hospital. Jeanne joined her 4-year-old brother John. Their second brother David came in 1949. They were so spaced that when David was in the first grade, Jeanne was a freshman in high school and John was a freshman at Washington State College. During World War II, Frank worked for the government as a surveyor and the family lived in Pomeroy or Pataha.

At 5 years old, Jeanne took tap dancing lessons at the Pomeroy Maple Hall (two years to be exact because the teacher quit because there was no heat in the building). Jeanne really liked school and learning. In the first grade she decided she wanted to go to college and never gave up on that goal. After age 10, Jeanne spent years in 4-H winning awards in sewing, cooking and showing animals. During high school she was an assistant 4-H leader. She joined the Pomeroy Methodist Church at 12 years old and led the Methodist Youth Fellowship teen program. Also, at 12 years old, she joined Job’s Daughters, which she enjoyed. Her favorite part was the “Mother’s, Father’s and Guardian’s Prayer.” She served as the Pomeroy Bethel’s Job’s Daughters Honored Queen her senior year of high school. She was the valedictorian of her high school class at Pomeroy High School.

On Jan. 17, 1959, (her 18th birthday) David Keatts asked her to marry him and she agreed. In August of 1959, David and Jeanne were married. They soon moved to Pullman and entered Washington State College. Both of them worked at various jobs to get through school. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with honors in business administration in 1964. Jeanne was never one to do things the easy way — while in college, Jeanne had their first son, Kevin, in May 1961, and a second child, Kristina, in June 1963. They had their final child, Kenton, in June 1965. The marriage ended in 1978.

In 1964, the family moved to Clarkston and Jeanne has lived there in the same home for nearly 60 years. Both Jeanne and Dave served in the Jaycees, a community service organization, performing services such as the Christmas star and the Easter cross on the hill, the Fourth of July firework shows and providing toys and gifts for children at Christmas. Jeanne held district and state offices as a Jay-C-Ette.

In 1966, Jeanne applied for jobs to extend the family income. Several employers turned her down because she was better educated than them. Finally, she was employed by the Zirbel Trucking company at the robust wage of $1.25 an hour. She worked there until the fall of 1968 when she started her own business, Girl Friday Accounting. Three businesses jointly rented a building on Sixth Street in Clarkston, now a part of Wasem’s Drug Store. She took $50 from the grocery money to make a down payment on a telephone which, due to lack of any furniture, sat in the middle of the floor for several weeks. By October, she had an address, a phone number, office furniture, letterhead and business cards. A cardboard sign in the window offered income tax return preparation. A surprising number of people showed up in 1969, more in ’70, ’71 and ’72.

In 1972, Jeanne was invited to join an accounting organization holding an inaugural meeting in Olympia. Driving a rattletrap car, she made the trip and it was life changing. Jeanne met people from Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma, Portland, Spokane and Washington, D.C., who were warmly welcoming to her and many of whom became lifelong friends. Later that year, she passed the Exam for Enrolled Agents to be formally recognized by the IRS. She retained those credentials for the next 50 years by testing and renewing her certification. Later, she earned her financial advising certifications and was a certified financial planner.