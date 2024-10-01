Joel Matthew Greggain was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, a blond-haired, blue-eyed adorable baby on the evening of March 31, 1981, the third child of Elizabeth and Don Greggain. He arrived at a very busy time in the Greggain family, as they were juggling two other preschoolers and Don was finishing medical training. Joel spent his early childhood years in Saskatchewan and Northern Alberta in Canada. He was always curious, inquisitive, precocious and extremely bright. He loved to wear hats, dress up like Donald Duck, and explore the world, frequently wandering off during family vacations, but HE always knew where he was.
At the start of high school in 1995, the family moved to Clarkston. Joel found a great group of friends and he flourished in academics, played tuba in the marching band, sang in the jazz choir and was very involved in the theater program. In high school he showed his academic brilliance and was encouraged by excellent teachers and friends. Joel went on to attend Washington State University, Rocky Mountain Bible College, University of Calgary and then graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with a BSc in chemistry. After graduation, he joined the lab in Clarkston/Lewiston, while spending time on the road growing his musical skills as an audio technician at events, like Creationfest, and touring with bands like 10 Foot Crutch.
In 2011, he fell in love and married Jessica Hughes, a Clarkton High School friend. Showing their gracious hearts, Joel and Jessica personally hand-served dinner to their wedding guests. Eventually they moved to Los Angeles for Joel to complete a master’s degree in biosciences at the Keck Institute, graduating in 2015.
While in Los Angeles he also continued to pursue his passion for audio engineering and spent many happy and rewarding hours working as the sound engineer for Catalina’s Jazz Club in Hollywood. Joel relished the opportunity to work alongside some of the world’s top jazz artists, thriving in this vibrant environment. Despite his achievements, Joel faced challenges in L.A., leading to his return to Clarkston. This period was marked by personal difficulties, and his marriage unfortunately did not endure.
Joel loved being the hero; when his innate gumption, desire to be valued, learned technical skills and capacity aligned, he was happy to do for others whatever would ease their way. He was an autodidact, teaching himself everything from cooking to residential electrical and carpentry skills. Joel was instrumental in completing two home renovations for his family, and his knack for sound mixing left an indelible mark on every musical project he touched. His skills were a true blessing to our family, the church and many others.
Joel’s sharp wit, booming laugh and unique sense of humor brought joy to many, as did his love for quoting “The Princess Bride,” or other obscure musical theater, which he loved.
His constant companion was his “rescue dog,” River. She was the embodiment of the best of Joel and she picked him during an adoption event in Los Angeles. He would do without to make sure she did not; he loved and cared for her unconditionally and she will miss him. Joel battled mental health issues throughout his life, including depression, anxiety and bipolar. Despite his courageous fight, he succumbed to his conditions on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, by ending his own life. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Joel’s brilliant mind, creative spirit and generous heart. We mourn and yet believe that his faith in Jesus Christ declared in his baptism, affirmed in his confirmation, assures us of his eternal peace. He now abides in heaven where earthly challenges and human foibles have no dominion. Rest in peace our dear son, brother, uncle and friend. You are loved and missed dearly, by your parents, Don and Elizabeth Greggain, your siblings Josh Greggain and Rebecca Mallo, the entirety of your extended family and by your constant canine companion, River. You have left a hole in each of our hearts that will never be fully filled.
A service to honor Joel will be held in March, closer to his birthday. In the meantime, reach out to those you love and ensure they know they are cared for, especially if they have their own struggles with mental health. There are many resources for anyone who is struggling, including the suicide hotline by dialing 9-8-8, for those in need. No one is ever truly alone, even in those darkest hours.