Joel Matthew Greggain was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, a blond-haired, blue-eyed adorable baby on the evening of March 31, 1981, the third child of Elizabeth and Don Greggain. He arrived at a very busy time in the Greggain family, as they were juggling two other preschoolers and Don was finishing medical training. Joel spent his early childhood years in Saskatchewan and Northern Alberta in Canada. He was always curious, inquisitive, precocious and extremely bright. He loved to wear hats, dress up like Donald Duck, and explore the world, frequently wandering off during family vacations, but HE always knew where he was.

At the start of high school in 1995, the family moved to Clarkston. Joel found a great group of friends and he flourished in academics, played tuba in the marching band, sang in the jazz choir and was very involved in the theater program. In high school he showed his academic brilliance and was encouraged by excellent teachers and friends. Joel went on to attend Washington State University, Rocky Mountain Bible College, University of Calgary and then graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with a BSc in chemistry. After graduation, he joined the lab in Clarkston/Lewiston, while spending time on the road growing his musical skills as an audio technician at events, like Creationfest, and touring with bands like 10 Foot Crutch.

In 2011, he fell in love and married Jessica Hughes, a Clarkton High School friend. Showing their gracious hearts, Joel and Jessica personally hand-served dinner to their wedding guests. Eventually they moved to Los Angeles for Joel to complete a master’s degree in biosciences at the Keck Institute, graduating in 2015.

While in Los Angeles he also continued to pursue his passion for audio engineering and spent many happy and rewarding hours working as the sound engineer for Catalina’s Jazz Club in Hollywood. Joel relished the opportunity to work alongside some of the world’s top jazz artists, thriving in this vibrant environment. Despite his achievements, Joel faced challenges in L.A., leading to his return to Clarkston. This period was marked by personal difficulties, and his marriage unfortunately did not endure.