Justin David Reel was born Sept. 24, 1994, to Calvin and Kathy Reel in Lewiston. Justin passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in a tragic auto accident.

He lived in Lewiston most of his life. Justin’s work included most recently working for Traveland RV and for the last year he was employed by Renaissance Marine Group where enjoyed doing that work.

Justin married Ashley Binning on Feb. 24, 2018. Together they had two children, Michael, born Dec. 10. 2014, and Madilyn, born Feb. 16, 2017. They later divorced but remained friends to raise their beautiful children.

He was preceded in death by both grandparents.