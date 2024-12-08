Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 8, 2024

Justin David Reel

Justin David Reel was born Sept. 24, 1994, to Calvin and Kathy Reel in Lewiston. Justin passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in a tragic auto accident.

He lived in Lewiston most of his life. Justin’s work included most recently working for Traveland RV and for the last year he was employed by Renaissance Marine Group where enjoyed doing that work.

Justin married Ashley Binning on Feb. 24, 2018. Together they had two children, Michael, born Dec. 10. 2014, and Madilyn, born Feb. 16, 2017. They later divorced but remained friends to raise their beautiful children.

He was preceded in death by both grandparents.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Justin is survived by his children, who were the light of his life; his fiancé Harley Hechtner and two bonus children, Jaydah and Kolbee, who he loved. He is also survived by his parents, four brothers and three sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and extended family.

We would like to thank Renaissance Marine Group and their employees for their understanding and support during this time.

Gone from our lives too soon but always in our hearts.

Justin, we love you.

Mom and Dad.

Related
ObituariesDec. 8
Dan L. Davaz
ObituariesDec. 8
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 8
Fay Allen Garges
ObituariesDec. 8
Michael Delos Sullivan
Related
David Lee Smith
ObituariesDec. 8
David Lee Smith
Yvonne Slutz
ObituariesDec. 8
Yvonne Slutz
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter
ObituariesDec. 8
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter
Joelle F. Jackson
ObituariesDec. 8
Joelle F. Jackson
Terry C. Beeler
ObituariesDec. 7
Terry C. Beeler
Robert Sandquist
ObituariesDec. 7
Robert Sandquist
Lawrence M. Garges
ObituariesDec. 7
Lawrence M. Garges
Frank Bowles Jr.
ObituariesDec. 6
Frank Bowles Jr.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy