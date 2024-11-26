We lost our dear friend Kathryn Mae Chandler Carlin as she passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at the age of 68.

Kathryn was born to Thomas Hines and Melba Jenkins Hines on Feb. 22, 1956. She quickly became pal and sidekick to her “Papa” Dr. Martin Hines. He taught her that she is cherished and can accomplish much. To just be kind, giving and forgiving. Her adoptive father Stanley “Jerry” Chandler nurtured and emphasized these qualities.

Kathy graduated from Lewiston High School in 1974. Moved to Spokane for several years eventually moving to Seattle where she attended Evergreen State College and became a real estate agent, property manager and tended bar. While in Seattle she started her love and passion for sailing.

She later found herself in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she became a certified Coast Guard captain and was involved in the tourist business for many years. Along with this she also was a boating instructor and property manager. She was active in a humane organization society.