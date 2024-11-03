Madisyn Danielle Kochsmeier, 27, was born Aug. 22, 1997 in Ontario, Ore. She passed away from an accidental overdose on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Lewiston.

Madisyn lived the first years of her life in Vale and Ontario, Ore., with her parents, Bobby and Leslie (Goul) Kochsmeier. When she was 4, she moved to Kendrick with her dad, Bobby and her stepmother, Chris (White) Kochsmeier. She attended school K-12 in Juliaetta and Kendrick. In high school Madisyn participated in cheer and basketball. She was in choir all four years and loved to sing. Madisyn graduated from Kendrick High School in 2015. She also enjoyed drawing with several different mediums and painting. She loved camping and exploring in the woods. She was also very sociable which endeared her to many people.

Madisyn had jobs at a few places in Lewiston. She worked at Dairy Queen, Strike and Spare and Jack in the Box.